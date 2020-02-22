LOUISVILLE, KY – Maybe Roy Williams summed up Saturday evening how everyone should regard the current tidal wave enveloping his basketball team. The North Carolina coach was asked if he can put into perspective, or perhaps in a month from now when the Tar Heels’ season has settled from mercifully ending, that his team posted its ninth different starting lineup of the season in their 72-55 loss to Louisville. Ol’ Roy let it rip. “If I’m alive in a month or so I can guarantee I’m not going to think about this crap,” he said, causing a roar of laughter in the media room here at KFC Yum! Center. “I will be thinking about some way to figure it out so we’ll be better.” He’s still trying to make things better for the remainder of this season, which includes four more ACC games and at least one in the conference tournament in Greensboro in a couple of weeks. Crap, garbage, junk, whatever you want to call it, the season the Tar Heels are enduring can be decorated with plenty of words rarely used in sports writing. It also comes with some questions not often asked of teams, especially one with the fabled pedigree of North Carolina basketball. But just as soon as the Heels started getting relatively healthy, which means for them having Brooks, Cole Anthony and Brandon Robinson on the floor together and not limping or grimacing in pain much. That hasn’t happened often, and it didn’t happen here today.

Seven straight losses and 12 out of 14 are testing Carolina's spirit. (USA Today)

Brooks fell ill a few days ago and it got progressively worse. He went through some stuff at practice Friday but his sickness had worsened by the time he woke up Saturday morning, and he didn’t make the team’s shoot around and stayed back in the team hotel for the game. In a season ravaged by injuries, Brooks was one of just two noteworthy Heels who hadn’t missed a game, but now he has. So, if you consider the meltdowns, the last-possession losses – six of them in the last six weeks – and the parade of injuries, how much more can this team take? “It’s kind of like a here-we-go-again thing,” junior guard Andrew Platek said. “It’s like who’s gonna be next this week.” That has prevented Carolina from generating any kind of cohesion on either end of the floor, which is too often rather apparent. “It’s difficult because we just never get a rhythm and get a consistent lineup together and build that chemistry,” senior Brandon Robinson said. “Me being out, Cole (Anthony) being out – just guys being in and out of the lineup is difficult to play that way.” Platek and some Heels said that after buzzer-beating losses to Virginia last weekend and at Notre Dame on Monday. They’ve said it after second-half meltdowns when they could sense seemingly comfortable leads wash away in a flash.

UNC has lost all seven games since Anthony returned from an injury. (USA Today)