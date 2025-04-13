in other news

THI Podcast: Discussing Jarin Stevenson Becoming a Tar Heel

THI Podcast: Discussing Jarin Stevenson Becoming a Tar Heel

North Carolina landed Alabama forward Jarin Stevenson from the portal Sunday and here David & AJ discuss it

Video content
 • THI Staff
Alabama Forward Jarin Stevenson Transferring to UNC

Alabama Forward Jarin Stevenson Transferring to UNC

Jarin Stevenson, a 6-foot-11 forward who spent the last two seasons playing at Alabama, has committed to play at North

 • Andrew Jones
Sunday Night Portal Intel: UNC Moving on From Catchings

Sunday Night Portal Intel: UNC Moving on From Catchings

North Carolina is no longer recruiting BYU forward Kanon Catchings from the portal, a source confirmed Sunday night

Premium contentForums content
 • THI Staff
UNC Football Prospect Weekly Offer Sheet (April 7-13)

UNC Football Prospect Weekly Offer Sheet (April 7-13)

North Carolina concluded its spring practice schedule over the weekend, and the Tar Heel coaching staff continued its

 • Bryant Baucom
Season Wrap: Individual Tar Heel Scoring Breakdown

Season Wrap: Individual Tar Heel Scoring Breakdown

As we continue closing out North Carolina's basketball season, we dive into player scoring breakdowns

Premium content
 • Andrew Jones

in other news

THI Podcast: Discussing Jarin Stevenson Becoming a Tar Heel

THI Podcast: Discussing Jarin Stevenson Becoming a Tar Heel

North Carolina landed Alabama forward Jarin Stevenson from the portal Sunday and here David & AJ discuss it

Video content
 • THI Staff
Alabama Forward Jarin Stevenson Transferring to UNC

Alabama Forward Jarin Stevenson Transferring to UNC

Jarin Stevenson, a 6-foot-11 forward who spent the last two seasons playing at Alabama, has committed to play at North

 • Andrew Jones
Sunday Night Portal Intel: UNC Moving on From Catchings

Sunday Night Portal Intel: UNC Moving on From Catchings

North Carolina is no longer recruiting BYU forward Kanon Catchings from the portal, a source confirmed Sunday night

Premium contentForums content
 • THI Staff
Published Apr 13, 2025
Alabama Forward Jarin Stevenson Transferring to UNC
circle avatar
Andrew Jones  •  TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher
Twitter
@HeelIllustrated

Jarin Stevenson, a 6-foot-11 forward who spent the last two seasons playing at Alabama, has committed to play at North Carolina, multiple sources have confirmed to THI on Sunday night.

Stevenson averaged 5.3 points and 2.7 rebounds as a freshman for the Crimson Tide, and this past season as a sophomore averaged 5.4 points and 3.4 rebounds.

He shot 42.9% from the field this season, including 30.7% (31-for-101) from 3-point range.

Stevenson started 22 of 37 games for Alabama averaging 18.7 minutes per game. He shot 66% (37-for-62) from the free throw line, handed out 29 assists, turned over the ball 30 times, blocked 21 shots, registered 17 steals, and committed 81 fouls.

In two games against UNC, Stevenson combined to play 31 minutes scoring and 6 points with 7 rebounds. The points came on a pair of threes when the Tide beat UNC in the Smith Center this past December.

A native of nearby Pittsboro, Stevenson spent a lot of time at UNC’s facilities during his recruitment, which came down to Carolina and Alabama. He was regularly impressed by the program.

“Carolina is more I guess the history, and a lot of players that have played there in all,” he told Tar Heel Illustrated. “Whereas a lot of other places are about the newness of the facilities… It's Carolina. The guys that have been there, and the history I guess draws your attention."

Advertisement

Stevenson was originally in the class of 2024 but reclassified and was still a 4-star prospect.

He is UNC’s fourth commitment from the transfer portal joining Henri Veesaar from Arizona, Jonathan Powell from West Virginia, and Kyan Evans from Colorado State.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
North Carolina
2026Commitment List
Updated:
football
Rivals250 Logo
2026 PROSPECT RANKINGS
recruiting
2025Team Rankings
recruiting Team Rankings