in other news
THI Podcast: Discussing Jarin Stevenson Becoming a Tar Heel
North Carolina landed Alabama forward Jarin Stevenson from the portal Sunday and here David & AJ discuss it
Alabama Forward Jarin Stevenson Transferring to UNC
Jarin Stevenson, a 6-foot-11 forward who spent the last two seasons playing at Alabama, has committed to play at North
Sunday Night Portal Intel: UNC Moving on From Catchings
North Carolina is no longer recruiting BYU forward Kanon Catchings from the portal, a source confirmed Sunday night
UNC Football Prospect Weekly Offer Sheet (April 7-13)
North Carolina concluded its spring practice schedule over the weekend, and the Tar Heel coaching staff continued its
Season Wrap: Individual Tar Heel Scoring Breakdown
As we continue closing out North Carolina's basketball season, we dive into player scoring breakdowns
in other news
THI Podcast: Discussing Jarin Stevenson Becoming a Tar Heel
North Carolina landed Alabama forward Jarin Stevenson from the portal Sunday and here David & AJ discuss it
Alabama Forward Jarin Stevenson Transferring to UNC
Jarin Stevenson, a 6-foot-11 forward who spent the last two seasons playing at Alabama, has committed to play at North
Sunday Night Portal Intel: UNC Moving on From Catchings
North Carolina is no longer recruiting BYU forward Kanon Catchings from the portal, a source confirmed Sunday night
Jarin Stevenson, a 6-foot-11 forward who spent the last two seasons playing at Alabama, has committed to play at North Carolina, multiple sources have confirmed to THI on Sunday night.
Stevenson averaged 5.3 points and 2.7 rebounds as a freshman for the Crimson Tide, and this past season as a sophomore averaged 5.4 points and 3.4 rebounds.
He shot 42.9% from the field this season, including 30.7% (31-for-101) from 3-point range.
Stevenson started 22 of 37 games for Alabama averaging 18.7 minutes per game. He shot 66% (37-for-62) from the free throw line, handed out 29 assists, turned over the ball 30 times, blocked 21 shots, registered 17 steals, and committed 81 fouls.
In two games against UNC, Stevenson combined to play 31 minutes scoring and 6 points with 7 rebounds. The points came on a pair of threes when the Tide beat UNC in the Smith Center this past December.
A native of nearby Pittsboro, Stevenson spent a lot of time at UNC’s facilities during his recruitment, which came down to Carolina and Alabama. He was regularly impressed by the program.
“Carolina is more I guess the history, and a lot of players that have played there in all,” he told Tar Heel Illustrated. “Whereas a lot of other places are about the newness of the facilities… It's Carolina. The guys that have been there, and the history I guess draws your attention."
Stevenson was originally in the class of 2024 but reclassified and was still a 4-star prospect.
He is UNC’s fourth commitment from the transfer portal joining Henri Veesaar from Arizona, Jonathan Powell from West Virginia, and Kyan Evans from Colorado State.
- DT
- CB
- APB
- WR
- CB
- RB
- WR
- NICK
- OT
- DT