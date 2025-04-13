Alabama Forward Jarin Stevenson Transferring to UNC

Jarin Stevenson, a 6-foot-11 forward who spent the last two seasons playing at Alabama, has committed to play at North Carolina, multiple sources have confirmed to THI on Sunday night.

Stevenson averaged 5.3 points and 2.7 rebounds as a freshman for the Crimson Tide, and this past season as a sophomore averaged 5.4 points and 3.4 rebounds.

He shot 42.9% from the field this season, including 30.7% (31-for-101) from 3-point range.

Stevenson started 22 of 37 games for Alabama averaging 18.7 minutes per game. He shot 66% (37-for-62) from the free throw line, handed out 29 assists, turned over the ball 30 times, blocked 21 shots, registered 17 steals, and committed 81 fouls.

In two games against UNC, Stevenson combined to play 31 minutes scoring and 6 points with 7 rebounds. The points came on a pair of threes when the Tide beat UNC in the Smith Center this past December.

A native of nearby Pittsboro, Stevenson spent a lot of time at UNC’s facilities during his recruitment, which came down to Carolina and Alabama. He was regularly impressed by the program.

“Carolina is more I guess the history, and a lot of players that have played there in all,” he told Tar Heel Illustrated. “Whereas a lot of other places are about the newness of the facilities… It's Carolina. The guys that have been there, and the history I guess draws your attention."