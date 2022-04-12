Armando Bacot Makes All-ACC Academic Basketball Team

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its 2021-22 Men’s Basketball All-ACC Academic Team on Tuesday. The team is comprised of 37 student-athletes, with at least one from each of the ACC’s 15 programs.

The team is highlighted by a trio of First-Team All-ACC honorees, Armando Bacot of North Carolina, Buddy Boeheim of Syracuse and Alondes Williams of Wake Forest. Second-Team All-ACC selections Keve Aluma (Virginia Tech) and Jake LaRavia (Wake Forest) were joined on the All-ACC Academic Team by third-team picks Jayden Gardner (Virginia), Dane Goodwin (Notre Dame) and Mark Williams (Duke).

Clemson’s Hunter Tyson and Virginia Tech’s Nahiem Alleyne each were named to the All-ACC Academic Team for the third time in their careers.

Clemson’s Nick Honor, Duke’s Mark Williams, Louisville’s Dre Davis, Pitt’s William Jeffress and Femi Odukale, Syracuse’s Buddy Boeheim and Joseph Girard III and Virginia Tech’s Hunter Cattoor and Justyn Mutts each earned All-ACC Academic Team honors for the second time.

Virginia Tech led all schools with five honorees on the 2021-22 team. Louisville, Pitt and Syracuse each had four.

Prior to the New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament, Mutts was named the 2022 recipient of the Skip Prosser Award, presented annually to the top scholar-athlete in ACC men’s basketball. He was honored on March 9 prior to the Hokies’ game against Clemson in the New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Minimum academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. Athletic achievements during the most recent season are also considered in selecting the All-ACC Academic Team.

The ACC Honor Roll, which recognizes all conference student-athletes with a grade point average of 3.0 for the current academic year, will be released in July.





2021-22 All-ACC Academic Men’s Basketball Team

Name, School, Pos., Cl., Major

Brevin Galloway, Boston College, G, Gr., Sports Administration

David Collins, Clemson, G, Gr., Athletic Leadership

Nick Honor^, Clemson, G, Jr., Communications

Hunter Tyson#, Clemson, G, Sr., Athletic Leadership

Mark Williams^, Duke, C, So., Undeclared

Matthew Cleveland, Florida State, G, Fr., Criminology

Anthony Polite, Florida State, G, Gr., Athletic Coaching

Dallan (Deebo) Coleman, Georgia Tech, F. Fr., Business

Sydney Curry, Louisville, F, Jr., Sport Administration

Dre Davis^, Louisville, G/F, So., Sport Administration

Noah Locke, Louisville, G, Sr., Sport Administration

Jarrod West, Louisville, G, Gr., MBA

Charlie Moore, Miami, G, 6th, Master’s in International Administration

Sam Waardenburg, Miami, F, 6th, Master’s In Liberal Studies

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, F/C, Jr., Exercise and Sport Science - Sport Admin.

Breon Pass, NC State, G, Fr., Sport Management

Paul Atkinson, Notre Dame, F, Gr., Master’s of Science in Finance

Nate Laszewski, Notre Dame, F, Sr., Management Consulting

Cormac Ryan, Notre Dame, G, Sr., Management Consulting

Jamarius Burton, Pitt, G, Sr., Communication: Rhet & Comm

Onyebuchi Ezeakudo, Pitt, G, Sr., Bioengineering

William Jeffress^, PItt, F, So., Dietrich School of Arts & Sciences

Femi Odukale^, Pitt, G, So., Dietrich School of Arts & Sciences

Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse, G, Sr., Communication and Rhetorical Studies

Jimmy Boeheim^, Syracuse, F, Gr., Education

Joseph Girard III^, Syracuse, G, Jr., Sport and Human Dynamics

Cole Swider, Syracuse, F, Sr., Communication and Rhetorical Studies

Jayden Gardner, Virginia, F, Sr., Youth and Social Innovation

Kadin Shedrick, Virginia, F, So., Commerce

Nahiem Alleyne#, Virginia Tech, G, Jr., Human Development

Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech, F, Sr., Sociology

Hunter Cattoor^, Virginia Tech, G, Jr., Human Development

Storm Murphy, Virginia Tech, G, Gr., Agriculture & Life Sciences; Leadership Studies (Master's)

Justyn Mutts^, Virginia Tech, F, Gr., Curriculum & Instruction; Educational Psychology (Master's)

Jake LaRavia, Wake Forest, F, Jr., Communication

Dallas Walton, Wake Forest, C/F, Gr., Liberal Studies

Alondes Williams, Wake Forest, G, Gr., Undeclared





^Two-time honoree

#Three-time honoree



