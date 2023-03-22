As we reported as likely to happy on our premium boards two weeks ago, North Carolina forward Armando Bacot will return for a fifth season of basketball with the Tar Heels.

Bacot, who broke the school’s all-time rebound record in January, was first-team All-ACC for a second consecutive season this year, and was also on numerous third-team All-America squads.

The 6-foot-11 native of Richmond, VA, averaged 15.9 points and 10.4 rebounds per contest this season, though he didn’t reach the 20-point mark over any of UNC’s last 13 games, and didn’t grab double-digit rebounds in six of those contests. Banged up and battling foul trouble late in the season, Bacot averaged just 8.6 points and 6.8 rebounds over Carolina’s last five contests.

Bacot wasn’t happy over how the season played out, and when asked following the season-ending loss to Virginia in the ACC Tournament, couldn’t come up with many positives.

“I don’t really know,” he said. “I mean, we had some good moments, but I can’t particularly say what I remember right now.”

Bacot also held true to his word saying a decision about his future wouldn’t take too long.

“It’s something I’ll probably talk to my mom next week and figure out,” he said after the loss to UVA. “Not that I’m going to string it along for sure.”

He is 14th all-time at UNC in scoring with 1,813 points, and his career rebound total is now 1,335. Bacot also holds UNC’s all-time record in double-doubles.