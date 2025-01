CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina showed it can pull away from a power conference opponent using a 15-0 run to build a huge cushion in a 79-53 win over California on Wednesday night at the Smith Center.

And in this 3 Things, we discuss some key elements from the Tar Heels’ performance, including the decisive run, defending Cal star Andrej Stojakovic, keeping the Bears off the offensive glass, apply foot to throat, and more.

*Video edits by Chelsea Sipple.