CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina forward Armando Bacot met with the media Friday afternoon at the Smith Center to field questions mostly about him chasing records, viewing his place in history, his course to getting here, and also some about NC State, and Wolfpack big man D.J. Burns.

The Tar Heels host State on Saturday at 5 PM at the Smith Center. The game will air on the ACC Network.

Bacot has 1,203 career rebounds, ranking him second all-time at UNC. He needs 17 more to break Tyler Hansbrough’s all-time mark. He also passed Mitch Kupchak and Hubert Davis on the scoring list Tuesday night, and has 1,626 points. At her current scoring pace, he will end the season eighth all-time at UNC.

In addition, Bacot is tied with Billy Cunningham with the most double-doubles in Carolina history with 60, so his next one will outright give the 6-foot-10 Virginia native the record.

Above is video of Bacot’s Q&A session, and below is most of what he said.

Note: Bacot was his usual self in this session, laughing often, so think of that when reading some of his comments.





Bacot was asked to put into words that his name is mixed in with some of the best players ever at North Carolina and that he will continue to climb various stat boards.

BACOT: “It’s unbelievable. It’s something I never would have imagined. I came here not knowing what to expect, but every summer I just worked hard and got better and got better. I guess it’s a testament to my hard work, and I’m excited for it.”





Where was the point in time when Bacot realized he was in position to do something personally special in his UNC career that could put him in the company he now resides?

BACOT: “I would probably say the day after the first season was over with. I really just told myself I was going to give my all for however long I was here, and just give (my) best, and I knew if I did that I’d be pretty good.”





How bad does he want to break the record not just in the Smith Center on Saturday, but also against NC State?

BACOT: “I’m definitely going for it. It sucks that I went out of the UVA game, because I’d probably be closer to it. But I’ve got to really push it tomorrow, and that’s what I’m going for. Obviously, to win first, but I want to get the rebound record and the double-double record on that day versus doing it at Syracuse when nobody will be paying attention.”





Have any of the former players he’s passed reached out to him?

BACOT: “Yeah. This summer, Antawn Jamison was here, he was messing with me, talking a little trash to me and stuff. That’s one of the guys, because obviously he’s one of the greatest players to play here; rebounding and scoring.

“I haven’t seen T-Hans (Tyler Hansbrough) recently, but I’m definitely going to mess with him a little bit. Then my coaches, when I pass them, and obviously big (Sean) Maye, they always mess with me about it.”





What did Jamison say?

BACOT: “Um, I really don’t remember, but it was probably something along the lines of I’ll never be as good him or something like that.”





He passed Hubert in scoring the other day, did he say anything to him about it?

BACOT: “I said something to him yesterday about it. I passed him, and I’m pretty sure it was in less games, too. He knows about it.”





Does he check the stats during games to see how many he has, or does he possibly count them in his head as the games go on?

BACOT: “Yeah, I be looking the whole time. It’s a human thing to do. I want to get it and want to be able to do it at home. That’s something I’ll be checking for sure. It’s not like I’m out there chasing points, (but) rebounds, that’s an effort thing, so I think that’s something that you should want to chase.”





Given the dirty work required to be an excellent rebounder, is that something Bacot had to learn to like, or has that always been in him?

BACOT: “I think it was something that’s always been in me because I don’t think I’m doing anything special. When I go out there, I’m trying to play hard, but it’s something I don’t think about, I just do it. I don’t do anything special, I guess I have goof anticipation.”





Does Bacot have a relationship with Hansbrough? In answering the question, Bacot told a funny story about Hansbrough sending him to the hospital one time.

BACOT: “I remember my first time playing against him, I really didn’t understand how physical he was as a player. I was kind of like in his grill and trying to be physical with him, and I ended up having to go to the hospital. So, that’s when I realized playing against him is serious.”





What was injured?

BACOT: “I had to get stitches in my mouth. He had busted my mouth all open, and chipped my teeth and all that… That was his freshman year, it was during the summer. Then I quickly realized when I’m playing against him, I’ll just chill out.”





How did it happen?

BACOT: “Yeah, it was unintentionally. You know how he plays, he’s one of those guys who catches the ball, and you’re in the cylinder, he tries to go through your face. I quickly realized to kind of back off from him and give him his space.”





Did he ever apologize?

BACOT: “No.” (more laughter)





How do you square these individual accomplishments with the team?

BACOT: “I would say where I’m at with all of those accomplishments, I knew it was something I would get at some point in the season. It wasn’t like I was chasing it, because I knew it would eventually come. I think that’s just a luxury of all that. My main goal this year is to get back to the Final Four and win a championship.”





How is his ankle?

BACOT: “I’m getting better and better. Just attacking it every day, and Saturday I think I’ll be at a better place than I was Tuesday. And I thought I played pretty good on Tuesday. And Quentin Post, he’s one of the most underrated bigs because he’s got a lot of stuff he can do… I’m getting better and better.”







