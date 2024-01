North Carolina’s complete 2024 football schedule was released Wednesday evening, and it includes seven home games and five road dates.

The Tar Heels, who finished 8-5 overall and 4-4 in the ACC this past season, open at Minnesota on Thursday, August 29. They close at home on November 30 versus NC State.

Below are many tidbits about UNC’s 2024 football schedule:

Schedule with opponents’ 2023 overall & conference records: