Caleb Hood had a pretty good idea where he was going to college for some time, so Sunday night he let the rest world in on it, as the 3-star athlete announced he will play football at North Carolina.

For Hood, who plays quarterback and defensive back, but is being recruited with the possibility he could end up at any number of skill positions, UNC is where the heart is and more.

“It’s home,” he told THI, an hour or so after committing to the Tar Heels.

The class of 2021 prospect attends Richmond County High School in Rockingham, NC, and is the son of former UNC standout Errol Hood who was recruited by current UNC Coach Mack Brown toward the end of his first run as Carolina’s head man.

So, there’s no surprise by how Hood’s father reacted when the son told his dad he’ll also don the Carolina blue.