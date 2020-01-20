Caleb Hood: "It's Home"
Caleb Hood had a pretty good idea where he was going to college for some time, so Sunday night he let the rest world in on it, as the 3-star athlete announced he will play football at North Carolina.
For Hood, who plays quarterback and defensive back, but is being recruited with the possibility he could end up at any number of skill positions, UNC is where the heart is and more.
“It’s home,” he told THI, an hour or so after committing to the Tar Heels.
The class of 2021 prospect attends Richmond County High School in Rockingham, NC, and is the son of former UNC standout Errol Hood who was recruited by current UNC Coach Mack Brown toward the end of his first run as Carolina’s head man.
So, there’s no surprise by how Hood’s father reacted when the son told his dad he’ll also don the Carolina blue.
“He was kinda emotional being the fact that he went to UNC and was recruited by Coach Brown too,” Caleb said.
Errol Hood played at UNC from 1998-2001 starting his last three seasons at cornerback. He led the Tar Heels in interceptions in 1991 and 2000, grabbing seven over those two campaigns.
As a junior, Caleb led Richmond County to an unbeaten record in the regular season before falling in the regional semifinals. Hood was the Offensive Player of the Year in the Sandhills Athletic Conference after passing for 2,175 yards, rushing for 976 and taking part in 37 touchdowns.
Hood is the second member of the class of 2021 to commit to Brown's program, as 4-star defensive back Dontavius Nash committed last June.
Hood has also been offered by Virginia Tech, N.C. State, Duke and Wake Forest, among others.
Here is more of our interview with Caleb Hood:
THI: What was Coach Brown and Bateman’s reactions to the news?
HOOD: “They were pretty happy, but not as happy as I was.”
THI: What about your dad? How happy was he?
THI: Are you glad the recruiting phase is basically over for you?
HOOD: “Yes it was fun, but I didn’t feel the need to wait any more.”
THI: What’s the plan for you position-wise?
HOOD: “I’ll be starting out at QB, but if that doesn’t work out then I’ll figure that out when I get there. But if I had to pick another, I’d wanna play receiver or running back.”
THI: What does UNC like about you?
HOOD: “My speed and lower body strength. They feel like If I played QB that I can make the throws.”
THI: Will you be attending UNC junior day next weekend?
HOOD: “Yes.”