Carolina Finds Way to Win One-Possession Game Again

CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina is no stranger to close games.

It has become a staple throughout the 2024-2025 season, as the Tar Heels have played 10 one-possession contests and 12 in which the score was within five points with under five minutes remaining.

So when the scoreboard inside the Smith Center on Saturday read 67-66 in favor of UNC with 7.6 remaining, the Tar Heels were in familiar territory.

And like countless games prior, UNC found itself on the defensive end needing one stop to avoid falling to .500 in ACC play.

It did just that, making the final stand as Ishmael Leggett’s off-balanced jumper from inside the free throw line as time expired struck the front iron in harmless fashion.

“It kind of feels like every time we play at home, it’s a one possession game and it goes down to a game-winner,” said guard RJ Davis. “Every single time it’s like we score and then it’s like now we got to play defense to see if they’re gonna make the game-winner or not."

UNC’s last two home contests, a loss to Stanford and an overtime win against Boston College, featured the visiting team in possession of the ball with less than 10 seconds in regulation.

The Tar Heels are 6-4 in one possession games on the season, with four of those victories coming thanks to last-second defensive stops.

UCLA’s Sebastian Mack failed to convert a shot attempt in the final seconds inside Madison Square Garden in December, and Notre Dame’s Markus Burton missed a layup as time expired in South Bend.

Inside the Lenovo Center in Raleigh on January 11, Jalen Washington swatted away NC State’s last-second shot attempt to secure a two-point win for the Tar Heels.