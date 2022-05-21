CONCORD, NC – A player who has seen his North Carolina recruitment take an uptick since Gene Chizik and Charlton Warren took over the defense is 3-star 2024 safety Brody Barnhardt.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound safety has built a reputation as a sure-tackler at Providence Day High School in Charlotte, and as a result, he has earned offers from West Virginia, Boston College, and Virginia Tech among others.

Barnhardt was recently in Concord, NC, at West Cabarrus High School, participating in the Queen City Showdown Tournament hosted by Blazing 7-on-7 Championship Series. THI caught up with him to discuss his recruitment and game on the field at the event.

Below is the full Q&A: