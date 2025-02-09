Staff Pix: UNC at Clemson

North Carolina gets right back at it Monday night a the Tar Heels travel to Littlejohn Coliseum to take on Clemson for a 7 PM tip on ESPN.

The Tar Heels played just once last week beating Pittsburgh at home on Saturday by a 67-66 score. The Heels had dropped four of five heading into that one.

The Tigers split two games last week, inexplicably losing at home in triple overtime to Georgia Tech before beating Duke on Saturday at home 77-71.

UNC is 14-10 overall and 7-5 in the ACC while Clemson is 19-5 and 11-2.

