CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina survived Pittsburgh, 67-66, on Saturday at the Smith Center in what was a must-win contest for both teams.

And in this edition of 3 Things, we discuss some key elements from the Tar Heels’ performance including what this means.

UNC improved to 14-10 overall and 7-5 in the ACC while Pitt dropped to 14-9 and 5-7.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.