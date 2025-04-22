UNC to Open 2026 Season in Ireland Against TCU

North Carolina will open the 2026 season across the pond, taking on TCU at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, per UNC Athletic Director Bubba Cunningham. It will serve as the first appearance for either school in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic.

The two teams will kick-off the 2025 season in Chapel Hill on Sep. 1, and UNC was originally scheduled to make the return trip to Forth Worth, TX on Sept.5, 2026.

When the two programs meet in 2026, it will mark the 11th college football game in Ireland, and the third to feature a team from the ACC. Georgia Tech participated in both 2016 and 2024, while Boston College (2016) and Florida State (2024) have also made the trip to Dublin as members of the conference.

As part of its non-conference schedule in 2026, North Carolina is scheduled to host East Tennessee State (Sep. 12), UConn (Sep. 19), and Notre Dame (Oct. 3) following the matchup with the Horned Frogs.

The Aer Lingus College Football Classic will feature Kansas State and Iowa State later this year on Aug. 23, with Pittsburgh and Wisconsin slated to play in 2027.