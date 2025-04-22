North Carolina Keeping An Eye On Stojakovic's Visit to Illinois

North Carolina linebacker Amare Campbell has entered the transfer portal
Andrej Stojakovic is visiting Illinois today. North Carolina is watching closely to see what happens.
North Carolina will open the 2026 season across the pond, taking on TCU at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, according
North Carolina forward Ven-Allen Lubin entered the transfer portal Monday, one day before the deadline for entry.
North Carolina linebacker Amare Campbell has entered the transfer portal
Andrej Stojakovic is visiting Illinois today. North Carolina is watching closely to see what happens.
North Carolina will open the 2026 season across the pond, taking on TCU at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, according