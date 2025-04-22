Gio Lopez By The Numbers

Gio Lopez has the inside track toward being North Carolina’s QB1 next fall when the Tar Heels take the field against TCU on September 1 inside Kenan Stadium.

Lopez committed to UNC last week, as he’s transferring from South Alabama to the Tar Heels.

He has three years of eligibility remaining even though he started a game in the 2023 campaign and was the starter for all 11 games in which he appeared last fall.

Described as a dual-threat quarterback, Lopez was named as an Honorable Mention All-Sun Belt Conference performer last season after completing 65.9% of his pass attempts for 2,557 yards, 18 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. He finished the season ranked 22nd nationally in total offense at 274.7 yards per outing. Lopez was credited with 82 runs for an average of 5.7 per attempt. He scored 7 rushing touchdowns and had a long run of 50 yards.

Lopez missed two games last season with the Jaguars splitting those contests. USA beat Western Michigan in its bowl game and lost at home to Ohio U. in the games he missed.