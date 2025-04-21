THI Podcast: The Ven Allen-Lubin Situation Eplained

North Carolina forward Ven-Allen Lubin entered the transfer portal Monday, one day before the deadline for entry.

Not only was this unexpected as recently as last Friday, but his tweet and explanation generated quite a reaction. So, how did this come about so quickly, what’s behind it, and what does it mean for Lubin and UNC? We discuss in this THI Podcast.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

