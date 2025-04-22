UNC LB Amare Campbell Enters the Transfer Portal

North Carolina linebacker Amare Campbell has entered the transfer portal becoming the second significant loss to the Tar Heels’ defense.

Campbell was the first UNC player to enter the portal last December but pulled out his name, returned, and just competed spring practice more than a week ago. But he is back in the portal for the second time in four months.

The rising junior from Manassas, VA, was third on the team with 72 tackles last season and emerged as a leader on UNC’s defense. He spent most of the season with the earpiece in his helmet to communicate with former defensive coordinator Geoff Collins.

Campbell registered 6.5 sacks on the season as well. He started all 13 games for the Tar Heels playing 758 snaps. He earned a season grade of 72.4 from PFF, which was fifth on the team among regular rotation players.

A deeper look into Campbell’s impressive season: He had 10 hurries; batted 2 passes; 7 missed tackles; 37 STOPs (plays that result in failures for opposing offenses); 1 forced fumble; was targeted 25 times allowing 21 receptions for 175 yards, 4 TDs; 119 yards after the catch; and an NFL rating of 135.4.

Campbell primarily lined up in the box (637 times) and in slot 79 times.

He joins defensive end Beau Atkinson as highly touted UNC defensive players with NFL futures who have entered the portal since it opened last week.