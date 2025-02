CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Basketball Coach Hubert Davis met with the media following his team’s 67-66 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday at the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels held off Pitt’s final shot as time expired to get the win.

RJ Davis led the Heels with 18 points followed by 17 from Ven-Allen Lubin. Seth Trimble added 15 and Drake Powell had 10. Ian Jackson did not score for the first time this season.

UNC improved to 14-10 overall and 7-5 in the ACC while Pitt dropped to 14-9 and 5-7.