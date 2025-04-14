THI Podcast: Discussing Jarin Stevenson Becoming a Tar Heel

North Carolina’s transfer portal news run was dead for a couple of days until it exploded Sunday night when we broke the story about UNC backing off of Kanon Catchings and taking Jarin Stevenson of Alabama instead.

And in this special THI Podcast, David & AJ discuss Stevenson’s game, how he might benefit from being a Tar Heel, how he may be used, and how Sunday night played out.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

