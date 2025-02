CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina held Pitt scoreless over the final 2:03 of regulation, including a defensive stand as time expired, to take down the Panthers, 67-66, inside the Smith Center on Saturday.

RJ Davis scored a game-high 18 points and Ven-Allen Lubin added in a season-high 17 points on 8-for-12 shooting.

The Tar Heels improve to 14-10 overall and 7-5 in ACC play.