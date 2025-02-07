Gauging The Remainder Of North Carolina's Season...

North Carolina still has at least ten more basketball games to play this season. Nine regular season plus at least one in the ACC Tournament.

Sitting at 13-10 overall, 6-5 in the ACC, and coming off an embarrassing loss at Duke, many pundits and fans are projecting what the Tar Heels’ final record will be.

The truly optimistic are looking at a 7-2 or 6-3 finish. The truly negative are suggesting in the range of 3-6 before the conference tournament.

So, it runs the gamut, which makes sense because most people still see UNC as a talented team capable of beating most teams on its schedule. But most people understand what they’ve seen for three months and the questions that hovered above in November still do, and actually stand out more now than they did then.

What we’re going to do here is take a season-ending snap shot by not predicting what will happen, just more projecting based on what has been seen so far. Repeat, in no way is this a prediction, it’s more a rational look at gauging how the Heels have performed against what remains.

So, here it goes:



