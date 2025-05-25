Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published May 25, 2025
Catching up with C.J. Rosser, the top-ranked player in 2027
David Sisk  •  TarHeelIllustrated
Staff Writer
C.J. Rosser (Photo by https://CoachDavidSisk.X.com)
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In