Despite losses to Clemson and NC State, the long time Carolina commit is excited to arrive on campus in Chapel Hill, where he will enroll early next month. Here’s what he had to say about his transition to the Tar Heels’ program:

The Rutherford (NJ) High School product that also garnered offers from Boston College, Duke, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia recently spoke with Tar Heel Illustrated, where he talked all things UNC.

Securing North Carolina’s tenth overall commitment in April, Ryan Ward is a physical, 6-foot-4, 235-pound class of 2024 tight end that has long been committed to play for Hall of Fame head coach Mack Brown and the Tar Heels.

THI: Why are you excited to get after it with winter training and conditioning and spring practice in 2024?

WARD: “I believe this is a great opportunity to go ahead and get a jump start on my career at UNC. I am very excited to work with Coach Kitchens and learn the offense.”

THI: You played so well on defense this year in high school, does Carolina have any plans to play you on their defense next season or in the near future?

WARD: "There are no set plans, but it could be a possibility in the future."

THI: How has your relationship grown with Coach Kitchens since you committed and what are you looking forward to about playing for him? What do you like about his coaching style on the field and his personality overall?

WARD: “Coach Kitchens is a great guy who is very knowledgeable about the game. It’s going to be awesome playing for him, as well as learning the game from his prospective. Off the field, Coach Kitchens is very authentic, honest, and just an all-around awesome dude. I love how both him and Offensive Coordinator Chip Lindsey utilize the tight ends in the pass and run game.”

THI: What attracts to you about the culture at Carolina? What do you believe Mack Brown is building for the future and why do you want to buy into that so much?

WARD: “The people at Chapel Hill are some of the most nice and welcoming people I’ve ever met. The winning culture that Coach Brown has brought is what was really important in my decision. The fact that he can be so productive and successful for such a long time just shows how special he is.”

THI: Which games did you attend this year, and how was the atmosphere? Did you “envision yourself” out there on that field for next season?

WARD: “I went to 3 games: Duke, Miami, and South Carolina. The atmosphere was awesome, and the student section was very loud and passionate. Storming the field after we beat Duke was a cool experience I will remember for the rest of my life. Every game got me and all the other recruits excited to get on the field and play with each other.”

THI: Tell me about the hospitality that the coaching and recruiting staff showed you, and how did you “feel the love” when Carolina rolled out the red carpet for you, allowing you to go on the field and into the locker room to meet your future teammates?

WARD: “They always accommodate me and my family in any way possible. They are the best recruiting staff I have seen. Everyone is so nice and helpful.”