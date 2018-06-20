Charlotte class of 2021 cornerback Mario Love Jr was one of the many prospects on hand for the annual Fedora’s Freak Show on Saturday night. With an offer from North Carolina already extended, Love looked forward to build on his relationship with the coaching staff and current players while competing with many other highly touted prospects, most of whom are upper classmen.

THI caught up with the talented Hough High School star to discuss his Freak Show experience. Here is the interview:

How was the Freak Show? Love: “It was a good experience it was my first time on Chapel Hill’s campus. I love the way the coaches brought back guys from the program and included them with the current players.”

What was the best part about it? Love: “They fed us and made it feel like a family atmosphere. Also, the competition level was high.”

Mariui Love (left). Bruce Young, THI