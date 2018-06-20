Charlotte Athlete Loved Freak Show & Visit
Charlotte class of 2021 cornerback Mario Love Jr was one of the many prospects on hand for the annual Fedora’s Freak Show on Saturday night.
With an offer from North Carolina already extended, Love looked forward to build on his relationship with the coaching staff and current players while competing with many other highly touted prospects, most of whom are upper classmen.
THI caught up with the talented Hough High School star to discuss his Freak Show experience.
Here is the interview:
How was the Freak Show?
Love: “It was a good experience it was my first time on Chapel Hill’s campus. I love the way the coaches brought back guys from the program and included them with the current players.”
What was the best part about it?
Love: “They fed us and made it feel like a family atmosphere. Also, the competition level was high.”
What coaches did you talk the most with and what did they say to you?
Love: “I spoke with Coach(Tommy) Thigpen the most. He said I’m one of the best DB’s he has seen, and I have a chance to be great in Tar Heel blue.”
Where else have you camped and do you have plans on going to anymore camps?
Love: “I’ve camp at Tennessee, Duke, ECU and Penn State. I will be camping at NC State as well.
Where does UNC rank now with the other schools you're interested in?
Love: “UNC will always be one of my top schools because they offered me first. It’s home and it’s a great atmosphere.”