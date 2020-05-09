North Carolina signed 25 prospects for his class of 2020, of which 13 enrolled in January and 12 others are waiting to enroll this summer, whenever things open back up. THI takes a look at the final book on each player’s high school career to get UNC fans even better acquainted with the impressive class Mack Brown’s staff is bringing in. Today: Ray Rose

Honors

All-Observer - Jr.





Stats

*Career: He caught 84 receptions for 1,654 with 22 touchdowns, ran for 736 tards with 10 touchdowns, and had 394 punt return yards with 3 touchdowns in his career. *Senior stats: Ran for 521 yards with 7 touchdowns and caught 17 passes for 265 yards with 2 touchdowns in 7 games. *Junior stats: Caught 27 passes for 541 yards with 7 touchdowns, ran for 155 yards with a touchdown, and returned 3 punts for scores. *Sophomore stats: Caught 26 passes for 573 yards with 11 touchdowns. *Freshman stats: Caught 14 passes for 275 yards with 2 touchdowns. *January enrollee





Other Sports

Basketball Track & Field





Rose Says

“We are building something special there. Coach Brown is special and he is real. He has a winning attitude, which I like the most about him.”





Mack Brown Says

"He played quarterback, played punt returner, kickoff returner, back, he can play anywhere… He is very versatile and plays all over the field. (He had) over 1,500 yards receiving and 22 touchdowns in his career. He has a real burst and he’s also got a lot of strength for a wide receiver."





“Ray can play anywhere on the field. He will be so valuable because of his versatility and play-making ability.”





Ray Rose Highlights