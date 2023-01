To say they Ian Jackson is a star in the 2024 class as well as a prized recruit would be an understatement on both fronts.

The nation's third-ranked junior held the top spot overall not too long ago. He also currently finds himself in the hottest recruiting battle of the winter. The 5-star playmaker will make coaches and fanbases at either Arkansas, Kentucky, or North Carolina very happy.

Jackson took and official visit to Kentucky in October. Another one ensued to North Carolina last weekend, followed by another to Arkansas this past Wednesday.