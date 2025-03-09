Coach's Corner: Isaiah Denis Will Be Ready For the College Level

A lot of time has gone into the Isaiah Denis/North Carolina relationship. The Tar Heels offered the guard last July. He took an official visit to Chapel Hill last September. Two months later Denis committed and signed with UNC. He was present in the Dean Smith Center Saturday for the Duke game along with Caleb Wilson and Derek Denis who make up the 2025 recruiting class.

In the midst of the process, Denis has an injury plagued senior season with Davidson Day. He missed a big chunk of the campaign. That was a big reason for a 22-13 record which culminated in more losses than many observers expected.

Tar Heel Illustrated spoke with his head coach at Davidson Day, Ricky Hickman. Denis has been out of the limelight for much of the winter, so this was the perfect opportunity for North Carolina fans to find out what to expect about next year's freshman.