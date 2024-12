With slow starts becoming the norm for the Tar Heels, especially in Maui when they trailed by 18, 15, and 14 points in their three games, respectively, North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis is considering altering his lineup.

And in today’s Daily Drop, we discuss why, what some changes might be, and how rare it is that Davis spoke openly about it during his press conference Monday.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.