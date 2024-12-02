Tar Heels Drop to No. 8 Spots in Latest AP Top 25

After going 1-2 in the Maui Invitational last week, North Carolina fell eight spots to No. 20 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 rankings released Monday afternoon.

The Tar Heels won their first game in Maui beating Dayton, 92-90, then lost to Auburn, 85-72, and fell to Michigan State, 94-90 in overtime, in the third-place game.

UNC now stands at 4-3 on the season and this week hosts No. 10 Alabama as part of the ACC/SEC Challenge, and Saturday welcomes Georgia Tech to the Smith Center for the first ACC game of the campaign for both teams.

RJ Davis led the way in scoring for the Tar Heels totaling 58 points in the three games. He also grabbed 15 rebounds and handed out 13 assists. Seth Trimble added 53 points, 13 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 blocks, and 5 steals. Elliot Cadeau pitched in 37 points, 12 rebounds, 14 assists, a block, and 3 steals.

AP Top 25