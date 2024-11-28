Black Friday Special: 75% OFF a 1-Year Subscription to Tar Heel Illustrated

With the Holiday season here, this is the perfect time to take advantage of this amazing offer and become a part of our community at Tar Heel Illustrated for only $2.08 a month for a 1-year subscription using the promo code: RIVALS24.
Football has so much is happening right now:
*The search for Mack Brown's replacement
*Inside information on how it played out
*Inside information on the coaching search
*The Tar Heels face rival NC State on Saturday. Get loaded intel from the game
*Roster management with signing day and the transfer portal now open for the Tar Heels
Basketball is hot right now, too:
*We have multiple detailed pieces on what is wrong with the Tar Heels
*Expert analyses on Hubert Davis' team
*Inside information with the program
*And recruiting as always
So strike now to take advantage of our offer at 75% OFF a 1-year subscription to THI. It works out to ONLY $2.08 a MONTH.
Use the Promo Code RIVALS24
No Strings Attached!
Offer: 75% off the first year of an annual subscription
Promo Code: RIVALS24
Offer valid through: 12.02.24
New users can use this link that will auto fill the code:
What Do You Get?
*Access to ALL of our premium content, which includes umnatches insight into UNC football and basketball
*Access to participate on our premium message boards that include so many passionate UNC fans just like you.
*Membership in a community of knowledgeable Tar Heels fans, direct lines to our highlyl respected staff, and so much inside information you can be an expert at work, among your neighbors, at the coffee shop, golf course, or local bar.
Who Are We?
Tar Heel Illustrated is your home for comprehensive coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels football, basketball, and recruiting. THI goes where UNC goes and offers unique and thorough coverage and perspective of your Tar Heels.
Our message boards are full of passionate Carolina fans who have a deep knowledge of the Tar Heels and help make our boards a respectful and informative place to hang out. Our staff is always on the boards interacting, and if you have a question for us, we will surely respond.
THI is run by longtime ACC veteran and highly respected journalist Andrew Jones, who brings a perspective unlike anyone else covering the Tar Heels. David Sisk, a college, AAU, and high school basketball coach for three decades, handles our UNC hoops recruiting. He also provides outstanding analysis of the hoops Heels.
The rest of our staff follow THI's high standard of journalistic excellence while also understanding the needs of UNC fans. So come join our community and tell us what you think about the Tar Heels. We look forward to our interaction.
Offer: 75% off the first year of an annual subscription
Promo Code: RIVALS24
Offer valid through: 12.02.24
New users can use this link that will auto fill the code: