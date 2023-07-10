In today’s Daily Drop, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones share their thoughts about the level of excitement they’ve gauged about North Carolina’s football season as fall camp is now less than a month from kicking off.

Carolina won nine games a year ago and boasts potential Heisman Trophy and top pick in the NDL Draft next April in QB Drake Maye, but also made some quality staff changes, and has an experienced group that could exceed last season’s win total.

What degree of excitement is out there? Jacob & AJ discuss that and more.

We’d like to know your thoughts on this topic, so do so on Twitter, on our Facebook page, or do so on our premium board as a subscriber to Tar Heel Illustrated by signing up for only $8.33 a month. That gives you access to ALL of our premium content, plus engagement on our message boards, which are highly informed and respectful.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

<><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>

Brought to you by... Rogue Shop

*Can't sleep? *Sore shoulder? *Other aches and pains? Rogue may have what can help you.

* It's a husband/wife outfit, as @OMGanja and his wife are craft cannabis farmers, who specialize in a small batch, sustainable, plant-based holistic medicine, small business.

* The website to visit is www.rogueshop.com

* They sell Delta 8 products, THCO and HHC. All lab direct, they don’t use middle men.

*All UNC fans will save $$$ by using the promo code: TARHEELS10

<><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>