Seth Trimble Returning To UNC

Seth Trimble is returning to North Carolina for his final year of collegiate eligibility and will conclude his career as a Tar Heel, multiple surces close to the situation have confirmed to THI.

Trimble said following UNC’s loss to Mississippi in the NCAA Tournament he wanted to return and, “I’m a Tar Heel.” But he also said this is a business and conversations were needed before solidifying his future.

After meetings with UNC Coach Hubert Davis and discussing it with his family, Trimble will be back for his final season.

Trimble was very open about some of the struggles the Tar Heels had during the season, even calling out some teammates, though not by name, following a 20-point loss at Clemson in early February.

When fielding questions about his future not longer after losing to Ole Miss, Trimble reflected on the season.

“The beginning of the year was a struggle,” Trimble said. “If you would have asked every guy in this locker room if we were enjoying the season, if we were enjoying playing on this team, if we were enjoying being coached, whatever it is, the answer is probably no.

“But the way we just sacrificed personal motives for each other, the way we’ve pushed out all the outside noise, just the way we came together as a team these last couple of months… has taught me so many learning lessons. I didn’t want this season to end this early.”

Trimble started 18 of UNC’s 34 games this season. He was originally a starter but missed some time with a concussion for the second consecutive season. He was third on the team averaging 11.6 points per game, second in rebounds at 5.0, and third on the team with 44 assists on the campaign.

The 6-foot-3 junior from Menomonee Falls, Wi, shot 42.8% from the field, including 26.6% (25-for-94) from 3-point range. He was 115-for-140 (82.1%) from the free throw line. Trimble also led the heels with 46 steals and was consistently the team’s best defensive player.

In three seasons at Carolina, Trimble has played 1,895 minutes shooting 210-for-475 (44.2%), including 39-for-132 (29.8%) from the perimeter. He was 176-for-237 (74.3%) from the free throw line while also scoring 635 points, grabbing 270 rebounds, handing out 97 assists, registering 65 steals, 27 blocked shots, and playing in 102 games.