Colorado True Freshman WR Adrian Wilson Transferring to UNC

Adrian Wilson, a wide receiver who signed with Colorado last December and enrolled in January working out with the Buffaloes in spring practice, is transferring to North Carolina.

Wilson was a 4-star prospect who attended Weiss High School in Pflugerville, TX. He was a Rivals250 player coming in at No. 178 for the class of 2024. He was also the No. 22 overall prospect in the loaded state of Texas, and No. 32 nationally at his position. He has a 5.9 rating from Rivals.

A prolific receiver in high school, Wilson caught 107 passes for 1,988 yards and 28 touchdowns over his junior and senior seasons.

Wilson has now committed to five different schools. He originally committed to TCU and then Oregon before flipping to Arizona State last fall. He signed with Colorado in December, and after one semester in Boulder, he will be in Chapel Hill.

Wilson is the second commitment gained by UNC from the transfer portal in this spring period that opened Wednesday.