Digging into North Carolina's latest offer to L.J. Smith

L.J. Smith announced an offer from North Carolina on Sunday. It is safe to say that even though he is just a rising junior, the Tar Heels are getting involved in a sweepstakes that already has lots of interested parties.
The 6-foot-5 shooting guard from Lincolnton has offers from Cincinnati, Clemson, Georgia, Kansas, LSU, Memphis, Mississippi State, North Carolina, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Wichita State, and a healthy amount of mid-majors.
Jacey Zembal of The Wolfpack Central wrote last month, "Smith grew up a North Carolina fan, but he’s made the rounds at the various colleges. He went to a Georgia football and basketball game, and also went to see Clemson and South Carolina games last fall in football. He additionally has been to basketball games at Duke, UNC and Wake Forest."
Smith had some heavyweights offer during his sophomore season, and the revolving door has kept spinning during the spring and early summer. Excelling on several big stage opportunities have had a long way to go with that.
But let's start with his season long performance in 2024-25 with the Lincoln Wolves. He averaged 33.1 points as a sophomore. Smith played on his high school team an as eighth grader, and averaged 17.1 points before he ever walked through his high school's doors. With two full years remaining he already has amassed 1,851 points.
He also averaged 9.2 rebounds, 3.0 rebounds, 2.6 steals, and 1.0 blocked shots to go along with his scoring barrage. Smith has already made 169 career three-pointers. Last season he converted the long ball at a 32% rate. Smith hit 54% of his two-pointers, and 82% of his free throws.
He was named the Catawba Valley Athletic Conference Player of the Year. He was also selected Second Team All-State by the North Carolina Coaches Association.
Smith plays his AAU ball with Team Thad in the EYBL 17U division. Despite playing up a grade, he averaged 13.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.5 steals, and 1.1 assists in 11 games. He was more effective in the three-point shooting game. Smith made 24 of 54 tries for 44.8%. He shot 45.8% from inside the arc, and 83.7% from the charity stripe.
Smith got stronger as the season went along, and saved his best for last. He scored 23 and 24 points respectively in his final two games in late May. Despite a 23.5 point average, he went 9 of 16 from deep for a 56.3% clip.
The combo guard got another shot in front of college coaches at the NBPA Top 100 Camp earlier in the month. He ended up averaging 11 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists. He put together some solid numbers without a ton of shots. He shot exactly 50% (18-36), and 45.5% from deep (5-11). Smith participated at the Nike Elite 100 Camp last week as well.
Patrick O' Brien of Phenom Hoops posted on X, "L.J. Smith showed why he is one of the dynamic scorers in the country. Truly lethal no matter where he is on the court, whether it is off the bounce or pulling up from multiple levels."
Shun Williams of On the Radar Hoops also tweeted recently, "L.J. Smith is a combination of size, length, and skill. He is a good shooter off the catch/dribble and he can create for himself and teammates on the perimeter."
The North Carolina coaching staff has had ample opportunity the past few months to watch Smith in action in the EYBL and at the NBPA Top 100 Camp. Jeff Lebo paid a visit to see him workout this spring. Smith also was in the Dean Dome on an unofficial when UNC defeated Pitt by one-point.
"I loved it, "Smith told THI afterwards. "The coaching staff was very welcoming. It is a nice place. The atmosphere was exciting. I thought the North Carolina players played hard, and Coach (Hubert) Davis coaches really hard."
Smith is the second player in the 2027 class to get an offer from the Tar Heels. He joins C.J. Rosser of Rocky Mount. The 6-foot-10 power forward is the top-ranked rising junior.