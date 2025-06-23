Digging into North Carolina's latest offer to L.J. Smith

L.J. Smith announced an offer from North Carolina on Sunday. It is safe to say that even though he is just a rising junior, the Tar Heels are getting involved in a sweepstakes that already has lots of interested parties.

The 6-foot-5 shooting guard from Lincolnton has offers from Cincinnati, Clemson, Georgia, Kansas, LSU, Memphis, Mississippi State, North Carolina, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Wichita State, and a healthy amount of mid-majors.

Jacey Zembal of The Wolfpack Central wrote last month, "Smith grew up a North Carolina fan, but he’s made the rounds at the various colleges. He went to a Georgia football and basketball game, and also went to see Clemson and South Carolina games last fall in football. He additionally has been to basketball games at Duke, UNC and Wake Forest."

Smith had some heavyweights offer during his sophomore season, and the revolving door has kept spinning during the spring and early summer. Excelling on several big stage opportunities have had a long way to go with that.

But let's start with his season long performance in 2024-25 with the Lincoln Wolves. He averaged 33.1 points as a sophomore. Smith played on his high school team an as eighth grader, and averaged 17.1 points before he ever walked through his high school's doors. With two full years remaining he already has amassed 1,851 points.

He also averaged 9.2 rebounds, 3.0 rebounds, 2.6 steals, and 1.0 blocked shots to go along with his scoring barrage. Smith has already made 169 career three-pointers. Last season he converted the long ball at a 32% rate. Smith hit 54% of his two-pointers, and 82% of his free throws.

He was named the Catawba Valley Athletic Conference Player of the Year. He was also selected Second Team All-State by the North Carolina Coaches Association.