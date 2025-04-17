Published Apr 17, 2025
Daily Drop: Deeper Dive into new Tar Heel Wing Jonathan Powell
THI Staff
Tar Heel Illustrated
West Virginia wing guard Jonathan Powell recently announced he’s transferring to North Carolina.

And as we are doing with each new basketball Tar Heel, we discuss in-depth what kind of player he is, dee-dive into his numbers, and how he will fit in Hubert Davis’ program. Plenty of goodies in this Daily Drop.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

