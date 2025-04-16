UNC QB Ryan Browne Enters Portal After One Semester

North Carolina quarterback Ryan Browne has entered the transfer portal after spending just the spring semester in Chapel Hill.

The Tar Heels concluded spring practice this past Saturday after holding an open practice to the public. Browne took the first snaps in most drills and with the first team, apparently signaling he would be the starter if UNC had a game that day.

But with the Carolina staff looking for at least one quarterback in the transfer portal, and lined to one in particular, perhaps Browne was informed he was being recruited over.

Browne spent the previous two seasons in West Lafayette with the Boilermakers, appearing in nine career games. The New Berlin, NY, native threw for 532 yards and four touchdowns across eight contests in 2024. On the ground, Browne rushed for 155 yards on 50 carries.

His best outing came in a 50-49 overtime loss to Illinois on Oct. 12, where he tallied 297 yards through the air and three touchdowns, while rushing for 118 yards.

For his career, he has completed 55 of his 92 pass attempts for 636 yards, four touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Browne, a 3-Star recruit in the class of 2023, will have three years of eligibility remaining at his new school.

As of this writing, Browne is the tenth UNC player to enter the portal, which opened at Midnight.