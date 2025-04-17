New Tar Heel Forward Jarin Stevenson by the Numbers

Jarin Stevenson played the first two seasons of his college basketball career at Alabama. He was on a team that advanced to the Final Four a year ago and to the Elite 8 this past season.

Stevenson committed to the Crimson Tide out of high school over North Carolina, Virginia, and Missouri. But he has now transferred to UNC and will spend next season with the Tar Heels.

He reclassified to 2023 and was still rated a 4-star prospect, but when he was in the 2024 class, Stevenson was considered one of the top players in the nation.

Stevenson averaged 5.3 points and 2.7 rebounds as a freshman for the Crimson Tide, and this past season as a sophomore averaged 5.4 points and 3.4 rebounds.

He shot 42.9% from the field this season, including 30.7% (31-for-101) from 3-point range. And consdering Stevenson missed his first 18 shots from the perimeter, he ended up shooting 31-for-83 the rest of the way, which is 37.3%.

Stevenson started 22 of 37 games for Alabama averaging 18.7 points per game. He shot 66% (37-for-62) from the free throw line, handed out 29 assists, turned over the ball 30 times, blocked 21 shots, registered 17 steals, and committed 81 fouls.

In two games against UNC, Stevenson combined to play 31 minutes scoring and 6 points with 7 rebounds. The points came on a pair of threes when the Tide beat UNC in the Smith Center this past December.

Here is a deep dive into Jarin Stevenson by the numbers: