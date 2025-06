It’s the heart of the offseason and a good opportunity to have some fun, so let’s talk North Carolina basketball uniforms.

In this Daily Drop, we discuss what we like and don’t like about the Tar Heels’ duds and, as always, would like your thoughts, too.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

