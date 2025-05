North Carolina Football Coach and General Manager Michael Lombardi say building a team from the inside out is their mission, which means the line of scrimmage.

And looking at how many offensive linemen they’ve brought in from the transfer portal, especially experienced, older players, follows that footprint. So, in today’s Daily Drop, we discuss the many grizzled o-linemen the staff has brought to Chapel Hill and what it means.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.