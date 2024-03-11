North Carolina has outright won the ACC regular season championship eight times this century, as the Tar Heels clinched this year’s with a win at Duke on Saturday.

What’s interesting is UNC’s track record this century when it outright wins the ACC title is awfully impressive, as the Heels have at least reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament each time.

In today’s Daily Drop, we discuss if doing so again this year is a good omen and sets up the Heels for a probable long run in the big dance.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.