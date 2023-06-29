In this edition of the Daily Drop, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss the future of the Smith Center or where else North Carolina’s basketball team may one day call home.

Is UNC looking for a new spot? Might it renovate? What about the lifetime seats that render no revenue, is there a way around that? Jacob & AJ hit on those issues and more.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

