In this edition of the Drop, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss the noteworthy true freshman point guards at North Carolina dating back to when freshmen were eligible to play again in the early 1970s.

Jacob & AJ go over each player and share thoughts about their games, how they impacted the Tar Heels, and a bit more from AJ on the ones he has covered.

We’d like to know your thoughts on this topic, so do so on Twitter, on our Facebook page, or do so on our premium board as a subscriber to Tar Heel Illustrated by signing up for only $8.33 a month. That gives you access to ALL of our premium content, plus engagement on our message boards, which are highly informed and respectful.

********************************************************************************

Wanna be a UNC Tar Heels insider? You can for just $8.33 a month

********************************************************************************