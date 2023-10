As Armando Bacot enters his final season at North Carolina, he’s trimmer, more skilled, and more focused than ever.

Bacot has a chance at leaving UNC with his name etched in some impressive statistical categories, but he wants to leave a bigger legacy.

And in today’s Daily Drop, we discuss what those things are, and how this season might be more different for the Tar Heels’ big man than his previous ones.

*Video edits by Kevin Roy.