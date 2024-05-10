While the last three national champions have been excellent in the post, four of the last eight NCAA champs haven’t been dominant in the post.

In today’s Daily Drop, we look at those teams and offer that it isn’t a requirement for North Carolina to land a 7-footer, or close, in the transfer portal in order to contend for anything significant in the ACC or next March.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

