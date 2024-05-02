CHAPEL HILL – Des Evans is on a clear mission.

His fifth and final football season at North Carolina is basically about two things: winning more games, and enhancing his NFL stock. That’s why he returned, instead of taking his chances in the Sunday league.

“I already know the player I am and the player I could be,” he said. “I just wanted to come back, develop myself, and give myself another chance to go to the league; a higher draft pick.”

Evans is coming off easily his best year as a Tar Heel.

The 6-foot-5.5, 270-pound native of Sanford, NC, recorded 33 tackles last season, 5.0 of which were TFLs, and 3.0 were sacks. He had 17 hurries, batted three passes, and was credited with 19 STOPs, which are plays that result in failures for opposing offenses. His PFF grade was a respectable 65.3.

Evans’ path to this point has been a bit jagged. A highly touted prospect coming out of his school, he was placed in former defensive coordinator Jay Bateman’s unit as a hybrid outside linebacker/defensive end role. Only that he was usually upright when in the rush-end spot.

After Bateman moved on following the 2021 campaign, Evans moved to the more conventional end spot under Gene Chizik. He was happy to have a hand on the ground again, and minced no words in expressing that.

But now that Chizik is gone and former Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins is running that side of the ball for Mack Brown’s program, Evans is dabbling some in the position that essentially threw him out of whack to start his career.