Fall Camp: 5 Things to Watch on UNC's Offense
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
North Carolina opens fall camp Monday evening in preparation for the 2024 football season that formally begins August 29 at Minnesota, and it does so with plenty of storylines on both sides of the ball.
The biggest, however, is at quarterback, but there are more, as we explore offering up five things to watch over the next month:
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news