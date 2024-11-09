Film Review: Reasons For a Strong Second Half in Phog Allen

North Carolina is off this week and doesn’t play again until the Tar Heels host Wake Forest on November 16, but there
North Carolina at Kansas. That’s about as big and cool as it gets in college basketball, and it happens Friday night
5 Keys for UNC to Beat Kansas It’s here. North Carolina plays at Kansas on Friday night at historic Allen Fieldhouse in
If you have been inside Phog Allen Fieldhouse and the Kansas Basketball museum that is connected, you long ago
David Sisk and Shay Wildeboor break down Friday night's blueblood battle between North Carolina and Kansas.
North Carolina is off this week and doesn’t play again until the Tar Heels host Wake Forest on November 16, but there
North Carolina at Kansas. That’s about as big and cool as it gets in college basketball, and it happens Friday night
5 Keys for UNC to Beat Kansas It’s here. North Carolina plays at Kansas on Friday night at historic Allen Fieldhouse in