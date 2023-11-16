CHAPEL HILL – No matter how well North Carolina’s defense has played through the first three quarters of late, the Tar Heels have found ways to go off the rails in the fourth quarter of their last four ACC games.

The numbers can be numbing, but simply do not lie: In the four fourth quarters noted, versus Miami, Virginia, at Georgia Tech, and against Duke, UNC has allowed 65 points, 790 yards, and 39 first downs. Keep in mind, this is in four quarters of football, which is one game.

Carolina held off the Hurricanes, blew leads to Virginia at home and in Atlanta to the Yellow Jackets in losing, and blew a 12-point fourth-quarter lead to the Blue Devils before winning in overtime.

“I think teams may have caught on a little bit to what we were doing in the fourth quarter, maybe different things like that,” senior linebacker Cedric Gray said. “I can’t really point one specific thing out, but I do know that we have been a little bit on the downside these past few fourth quarters.”

More specifically, here is the breakdown:

*Miami 14 points, 177 yards, 9 first downs

*Virginia 7 points, 139 yards, 7 first downs

*GT 22 points, 265 yards, 11 first downs

*Duke 22 points, 209 yards, 12 first downs

Through the first three quarters of those same games, 12 quarters in total, UNC allowed 999 yards, 58 first downs, and 79 points. This equates to three games, meaning per-game averages are 333 total yards, 19.3 first downs, and 26.3 points.

“Going back and looking at Saturday, we were very pleased with the first three quarters to be honest with you,” UNC defensive coordinator Gene Chizik said Monday, referring to the Duke game. “I think they had 142 yards in the first three quarters. And then it was disappointing because the three drives we gave up in the fourth quarter, and they are really attributed to a couple of things.