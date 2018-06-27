Tar Heel Illustrated is your source for the inside scoop in UNC football and basketball recruiting as well as total team coverage. Publisher Andrew Jones and the THI staff are working hard each and every day to bring you the latest news regarding the Tar Heels.

Rivals.com and THI are offering a promotion during the 5-Star Challenge Week. If you are not a current subscriber, you need to take advantage of this limited offer. The promotion ends on Friday June 29th.

You will get a free 5-week trial period of all things premium on THI.

Here are your options:

If you are a totally new user and want to subscribe to Tar Heel Illustrated, click here:

NEW USER - “Five-Star Challenge Week- Get a five week FREE trial! (Code: 5Star)”

If you are a registered member of Tar Heel Illustrated or have cancelled, click here:

USERS WITH A REGISTERED ACCOUNT (FREE, CANCELLED) - “Five-Star Challenge Week- Get a five week FREE trial! (Code: 5Star)