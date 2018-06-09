TarHeelIllustrated.com

Here is the rest of THI’s interview with Flowers:

Entering his senior season, Flowers has picked up offers from Kentucky, Pittsburgh, NC. State, Wake Forest, Purdue and of course the Tar Heels.

"I went to the camp and I was offered," the 5-11, 160 pounder told THI . "They said I'm a great athlete and liked my attitude about the game."

Flowers, who is rated as a 3-star prospect, was so impressive he ended up leaving campus with a scholarship offer.

This week signaled the start of the summer football camps at North Carolina, and one of the standouts on the first day was Zay Flowers , a class of 2019 wide receiver from University School in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

THI: What did you like about camp?

Flowers: Liked how all the coaches, including the head coach Larry Fedora, had passion about the game. They all had fun coaching us.

THI: Did you get to work with wide receivers coach Luke Paschall a lot, and if so what did you think about him?

Flowers: Yes, I worked with him a lot and I love the way he coaches and he has fun while doing it.





THI: Outside of the camp, did you get to see any of campus and facilities?

Flowers: Yes, I got to see some of the great facilities. I got to see what was in the stadium, I think the cafeteria was nice as well as the weight room.





THI: Where else have you camped and do you plan on camping anywhere else this summer?

Flowers: The FIU camp on the 14th of June in Florida and that's it.





THI: With an offer now from UNC, where do the Tar Heels stack up with other schools you're interested in?

Flowers: Definitely in my top.