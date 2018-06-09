TarHeelIllustrated.com

FL WR Discusses New Offer
This week signaled the start of the summer football camps at North Carolina, and one of the standouts on the first day was Zay Flowers, a class of 2019 wide receiver from University School in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
Flowers, who is rated as a 3-star prospect, was so impressive he ended up leaving campus with a scholarship offer.
"I went to the camp and I was offered," the 5-11, 160 pounder told THI. "They said I'm a great athlete and liked my attitude about the game."
Entering his senior season, Flowers has picked up offers from Kentucky, Pittsburgh, NC. State, Wake Forest, Purdue and of course the Tar Heels.
Here is the rest of THI’s interview with Flowers:
THI: What did you like about camp?
Flowers: Liked how all the coaches, including the head coach Larry Fedora, had passion about the game. They all had fun coaching us.
THI: Did you get to work with wide receivers coach Luke Paschall a lot, and if so what did you think about him?
Flowers: Yes, I worked with him a lot and I love the way he coaches and he has fun while doing it.
THI: Outside of the camp, did you get to see any of campus and facilities?
Flowers: Yes, I got to see some of the great facilities. I got to see what was in the stadium, I think the cafeteria was nice as well as the weight room.
THI: Where else have you camped and do you plan on camping anywhere else this summer?
Flowers: The FIU camp on the 14th of June in Florida and that's it.
THI: With an offer now from UNC, where do the Tar Heels stack up with other schools you're interested in?
Flowers: Definitely in my top.